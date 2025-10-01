CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) versus Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Critical Survey

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) and Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and Paramount Skydance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA 0 1 2 0 2.67 Paramount Skydance 3 2 0 0 1.40

Paramount Skydance has a consensus target price of $10.60, suggesting a potential downside of 43.97%. Given Paramount Skydance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paramount Skydance is more favorable than CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

73.0% of Paramount Skydance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Paramount Skydance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and Paramount Skydance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A Paramount Skydance -0.05% 4.51% 1.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and Paramount Skydance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paramount Skydance $29.21 billion 0.44 -$6.19 billion ($0.03) -630.67

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Skydance.

Summary

Paramount Skydance beats CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Spain, Brazil, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, festival, theatre, musicals, trade fairs, art, cinema, exhibitions, edutainment, sports, and other events. It markets event tickets through stationary and online distribution EVENTIM.Net; inhouse ticketing product for classical music and theatre through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for promotors through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access. This segment also operates kinoheld software for cinema operators. The Live Entertainment segment plans, prepares, and performs tours, events, and festivals, including music events and concerts, as well as markets music productions. This segment is also involved in the operation of venues. The company was formerly known as CTS EVENTIM AG and changed its name to CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in May 2014. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bremen, Germany.

About Paramount Skydance

Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

