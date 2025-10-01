Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT) Receives $332.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $335.7368.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLUT. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:FLUT opened at $253.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.27 and a 200 day moving average of $266.22. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $196.88 and a 52 week high of $313.68.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $245.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider James Philip Bishop sold 1,904 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total transaction of $536,242.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,087.68. The trade was a 28.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.42, for a total value of $617,591.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,341,064.48. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $6,759,745. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 300.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 1,375.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

