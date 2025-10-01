Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) & Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Head-To-Head Review

Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Free Report) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Viper Networks and Koninklijke KPN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Viper Networks alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 0.00 Koninklijke KPN 0 2 0 1 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viper Networks and Koninklijke KPN”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Networks $940,000.00 2.89 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A Koninklijke KPN $6.10 billion 2.99 $917.62 million $0.20 23.40

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Networks and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Networks -4.35% N/A N/A Koninklijke KPN 14.34% 23.15% 6.49%

Risk and Volatility

Viper Networks has a beta of -1.24, indicating that its stock price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats Viper Networks on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. Its products are used in street, roadway, security, parking lot, and billboard lighting. Viper Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

About Koninklijke KPN

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. It also provides IT services, including cloud, workspace, and cybersecurity services; interconnect traffic, visitor roaming, and digital products; and NL-ix, an interconnect exchange, as well as sells handsets, peripheral equipment, and software licenses. In addition, the company offers virus and malware scanners; anti-virus licenses; 1Password, a password management tool; DNSSEC, a technology that prevents customers from being led to fake websites; KPN Veilig Netwerk Thuis, a smart network security; Censornet, which includes web security, cloud application security broker, email protection, and awareness training; SuperVision, which provides digital governance solutions for workspaces; and OneMonitoring to ensure early detection of cyber incidents. Further, it provides fiber networks; and IT services for integrating healthcare systems and optimizing communication between healthcare providers. The company distributes its products and services under the KPN, XS4ALL, Simyo, KPN Security, KPN Health, Solcon, Inspark, and KPN Partner Network brands. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke PTT Nederland NV and changed its name to Koninklijke KPN N.V. in June 1998. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.