Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Update

Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the August 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Westaim Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Westaim stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Westaim has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $687.98 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. Westaim had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 118.02%.The company had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

