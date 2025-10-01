Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $80.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers has a 52-week low of $51.43 and a 52-week high of $114.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.75 million. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. Rogers has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rogers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 243.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 81.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 698.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 106.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6,118.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

