Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Shares of Rogers stock opened at $80.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers has a 52-week low of $51.43 and a 52-week high of $114.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61.
Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.75 million. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. Rogers has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.
