Short Interest in Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Increases By 1,350.0%

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,900 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Zalando Trading Down 0.1%
OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39. Zalando has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Zalando had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.49%. Research analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Zalando Company Profile
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.
