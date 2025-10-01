Zacks Research Downgrades Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) to Strong Sell

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

NOMD opened at $13.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $879.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.81 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Nomad Foods by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,603,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Nomad Foods by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,195,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 742,813 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,851,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,376,000 after purchasing an additional 585,054 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

