WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 59,400 shares, a growth of 1,463.2% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. WuXi Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08.

Get WuXi Biologics (Cayman) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group raised WuXi Biologics (Cayman) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an investment holding company, provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing for biologics industry in the People’s Republic of China, North America, Europe, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Biologics and XDC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.