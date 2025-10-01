Short Interest in Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Drops By 77.0%

Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,700 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the August 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Vallourec to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VLOWY

Vallourec Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of VLOWY stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $979.19 million during the quarter. Vallourec had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Vallourec will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

(Get Free Report)

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.