Barclays Upgrades NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) to “Hold”

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

SMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

NuScale Power Trading Down 5.6%

NuScale Power stock opened at $36.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 2.03. NuScale Power has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 million. NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 221.07%. On average, analysts predict that NuScale Power will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Corp Fluor sold 2,372,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $104,369,046.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,085,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,654,282.56. This represents a 19.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 30,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,090,513.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,211.97. This represents a 39.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,485,950 shares of company stock valued at $388,621,483 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in NuScale Power by 9.4% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $717,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $5,549,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

