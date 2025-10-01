Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Up 14.6% – Here’s Why

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 198.80 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 197.40 ($2.65). Approximately 5,177,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 2,035,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.20 ($2.32).

SQZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 207 price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 price target on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 price target on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 207.83.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 169.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 153.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £794.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2,543.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, insider Martin Copeland bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 161 per share, for a total transaction of £72,450. Company insiders own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

