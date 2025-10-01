Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong Sell”

Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Swire Pacific Trading Down 1.0%

SWRAY stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. Swire Pacific has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

