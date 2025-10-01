Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 183.49 ($2.47) and traded as low as GBX 166.60 ($2.24). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 168.60 ($2.27), with a volume of 512,698 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cairn Homes from GBX 190 to GBX 200 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 200.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 183.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 178.15. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,063.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.97.

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company engages in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

