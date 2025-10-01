Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.30 ($1.17) and traded as low as GBX 84.85 ($1.14). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 87 ($1.17), with a volume of 40,047 shares trading hands.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £125.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,733.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.37.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 0.03 EPS for the quarter. Starwood European Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 80.09%.

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

