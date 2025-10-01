Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and traded as low as $4.71. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 166,806 shares changing hands.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63.

Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.0682 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 358.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

