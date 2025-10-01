Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hang Seng Bank currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of HSNGY opened at $15.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Hang Seng Bank has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

