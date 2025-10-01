Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, UBS Group lowered Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hang Seng Bank currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.
