Wayfair (NYSE:W) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Cowen raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Wayfair Price Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $89.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.23 and a beta of 2.95. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $91.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.29.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 199,422 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $15,634,684.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 544,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,660,340.80. This trade represents a 26.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 199,473 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $15,638,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 544,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,655,323.20. This represents a 26.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 923,857 shares of company stock valued at $71,090,564 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

