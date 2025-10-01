Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and traded as low as $4.07. Gannett shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 559,663 shares traded.

Gannett Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.49. Gannett had a return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.84%.The company had revenue of $584.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.13 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gannett

About Gannett

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 39,745 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 287,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 55,514 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gannett by 5.2% during the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 535,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Gannett by 10,205.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,198,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 2,176,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gannett by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

