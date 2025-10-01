Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and traded as low as $4.07. Gannett shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 559,663 shares traded.
Gannett Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.
Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.49. Gannett had a return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.84%.The company had revenue of $584.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.13 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gannett
About Gannett
Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.
