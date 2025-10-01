Short Interest in Umicore S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Declines By 84.8%

Umicore S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Umicore Trading Up 1.6%
UMICY stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. Umicore has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Umicore to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Umicore to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Umicore from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Umicore Company Profile
Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.
Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.