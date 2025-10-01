Short Interest in Umicore S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Declines By 84.8%

Umicore S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Umicore Trading Up 1.6%

UMICY stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. Umicore has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.53.

Get Umicore alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Umicore to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Umicore to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Umicore from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Umicore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.