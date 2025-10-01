First United Bank & Trust Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

First United Bank & Trust cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $4,000,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IJT stock opened at $141.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.83 and a 200-day moving average of $130.98. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $152.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.314 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

