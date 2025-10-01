Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $609,000 Stake in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its holdings in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,562 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AR. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Antero Resources by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,076 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 7,097.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 220,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 217,455 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,130 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $44.01.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

