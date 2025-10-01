Brokerages Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT at $3.45

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SPWH

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.65. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.56 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. Sportsman’s Warehouse has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 35,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 118,666 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 89.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 567,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 267,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.