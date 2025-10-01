iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI Stake Cut by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,165 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $138.24 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $139.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.86 and its 200-day moving average is $125.50.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

