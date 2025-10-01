2,050 Shares in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF $PICB Acquired by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PICB stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43.

About Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

