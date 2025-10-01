Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB) Receives $33.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

In other Home BancShares news, CEO John W. Allison sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,302,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,540,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,334,095.52. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home BancShares by 2.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,404,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,594,000 after purchasing an additional 196,563 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Home BancShares by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,876,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,772,000 after buying an additional 626,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home BancShares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,511 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,545,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,390,000 after acquiring an additional 75,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Home BancShares has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $271.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.56 million. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.58%.Home BancShares’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Home BancShares will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Home BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

