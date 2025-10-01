Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF is Powers Advisory Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 507,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,469 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 4.9% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of SCHF opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $23.40.
Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
