Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF is Powers Advisory Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 507,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,469 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 4.9% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SCHF opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.