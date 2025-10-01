Analysts Set InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Target Price at C$13.27

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IIP.UN. Desjardins lowered shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$13.55 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$13.55 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.55 in a research note on Monday, July 14th.

Shares of IIP.UN stock opened at C$13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.70. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.40 and a 1-year high of C$13.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0331 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.47%.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. The company operations are carried out through the region of Canada.

