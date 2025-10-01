Comparing Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CareTrust REIT and Equity Commonwealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 1 1 4 1 2.71 Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0 0.00

CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus price target of $33.43, suggesting a potential downside of 3.58%. Given CareTrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT 42.22% 5.59% 4.39% Equity Commonwealth 82.00% 2.09% 1.96%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

CareTrust REIT has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Equity Commonwealth”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $277.03 million 27.30 $125.08 million $1.20 28.89 Equity Commonwealth $58.43 million 2.90 $91.16 million $0.39 4.05

CareTrust REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Equity Commonwealth. Equity Commonwealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Equity Commonwealth on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc.’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas. As of March 31, 2024, the Company also had other real estate related investments consisting of one preferred equity investment, nine real estate secured loans receivable and four mezzanine loans receivable with a carrying value of $233.3 million.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

