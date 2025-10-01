Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF $CSD Position Lessened by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned about 1.98% of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the first quarter worth $2,267,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the first quarter worth $971,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 202,244.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 315,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,681,000 after buying an additional 315,501 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF stock opened at $93.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a one year low of $63.06 and a one year high of $95.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.67.

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

