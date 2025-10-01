Analyzing FX Alliance (OTCMKTS:FXAI) and Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT)

FX Alliance (OTCMKTS:FXAI – Get Free Report) and Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.7% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FX Alliance and Virtu Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FX Alliance N/A N/A N/A Virtu Financial 11.98% 37.56% 3.44%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FX Alliance 0 0 0 0 0.00 Virtu Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FX Alliance and Virtu Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Given FX Alliance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FX Alliance is more favorable than Virtu Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FX Alliance and Virtu Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FX Alliance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Virtu Financial $3.38 billion 1.60 $276.42 million $4.40 8.06

Virtu Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FX Alliance.

Summary

Virtu Financial beats FX Alliance on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FX Alliance

FX Alliance Inc. (FX Alliance) is a provider of electronic foreign exchange trading solutions, with over 1,000 institutional clients worldwide. The Company provides institutional clients with around-the-clock direct access, five days per week, to the foreign exchange (FX) market. The Company’s technology platform enables it to deliver FX price discovery, trade execution and automation of pre-trade and post-trade transaction workflow. Its suite of electronic FX trading products, including FX spot, FX forwards, FX swaps and non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) are used by asset managers, banks, broker-dealers, corporations, hedge funds, prime brokers and other institutions worldwide. FX Alliance’s platform supports the over-the-counter (OTC), trading of gold and silver on a spot, forward or swap basis and provides access to bank deposits.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc., a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company’s solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities. Its analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products, and compliance tools for clients to invest, trade, and manage risk across markets. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

