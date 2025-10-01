Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF $RYLD

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 106,600.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYLD opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.