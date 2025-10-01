RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $167.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $168.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.25.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

