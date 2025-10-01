Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.17.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE WM opened at $220.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

