Financial Contrast: UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company and UP Fintech are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 16.82% 12.29% 1.04% UP Fintech 24.18% 17.81% 1.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Wells Fargo & Company and UP Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 8 9 0 2.53 UP Fintech 0 0 5 0 3.00

Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus price target of $83.74, suggesting a potential downside of 0.16%. UP Fintech has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.31%. Given UP Fintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Wells Fargo & Company.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and UP Fintech”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $125.40 billion 2.14 $19.72 billion $5.84 14.36 UP Fintech $391.54 million 5.05 $60.73 million $0.65 16.48

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech. Wells Fargo & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UP Fintech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers consumer and small business banking, home lending, credit cards, auto, and personal lending. The Commercial Banking segment provides banking and credit products across industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment is composed of corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, and equity and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities. The Wealth and Investment Management segment refers to personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, trust, and fiduciary products and services. The company was founded by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo on March 18, 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services. In addition, the company provides trade execution, margin financing, and securities lending services; asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. Further, it offers market information, community engagement, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

