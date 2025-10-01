Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR) versus Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Head to Head Review

Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR – Get Free Report) and Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citius Oncology and Oxford BioMedica”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Oncology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oxford BioMedica $111.34 million 6.95 -$195.90 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Citius Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oxford BioMedica.

This table compares Citius Oncology and Oxford BioMedica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Oncology N/A -51.93% -22.17% Oxford BioMedica N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Citius Oncology has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford BioMedica has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citius Oncology and Oxford BioMedica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oxford BioMedica 0 0 0 0 0.00

Citius Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 195.57%. Given Citius Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Citius Oncology is more favorable than Oxford BioMedica.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Citius Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Citius Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Citius Oncology beats Oxford BioMedica on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citius Oncology

Citius Oncology, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing targeted oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein, for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent CTCL, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company was founded on March 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. The Platform segment engages in bioprocessing and process development activities for third parties. The Product segment is involved in the research and development of new gene therapeutic product candidates. The company collaborates with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies providing viral vector development and manufacturing services in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus, and adenoviral vectors. The company was formerly known as Pinco 838 Limited and changed its name to Oxford Biomedica plc in October 1996. Oxford Biomedica plc was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

