Lbp Am Sa Buys 172,113 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Lbp Am Sa raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 72.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 172,113 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa owned about 0.09% of Ventas worth $25,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1,334.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $11,001,264.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,004,271.04. The trade was a 49.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $967,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,157,592. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 277,194 shares of company stock worth $18,307,501. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $56.68 and a one year high of $71.36. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 446.51%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

