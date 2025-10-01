Lbp Am Sa Takes $19.38 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Lbp Am Sa bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 201,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,376,000. Lbp Am Sa owned 0.08% of Church & Dwight as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 25,080 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 451.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 66,357 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,201.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,802.84. The trade was a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney purchased 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.38 per share, for a total transaction of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,274.42. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:CHD opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.08 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.17.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

