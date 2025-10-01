Victrix Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Victrix Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,547,000 after purchasing an additional 904,328 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,801,000 after purchasing an additional 404,484 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $84,348,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,088,000 after purchasing an additional 171,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,182.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,424,000 after purchasing an additional 123,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $463.74 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $467.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $452.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

