Midwest Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,509 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 3.1% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,654,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,199 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,677,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,214,285,000 after purchasing an additional 450,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,815,000 after purchasing an additional 466,048 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $161.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.56 billion, a PE ratio of 92.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.34. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $186.65.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,448 shares of company stock valued at $44,554,848 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.