Lbp Am Sa Acquires 89,691 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Lbp Am Sa lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,177 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,691 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $30,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,033,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $978,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,005 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,344,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,029,000 after acquiring an additional 854,924 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $85,926,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $728,214,000 after acquiring an additional 673,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,441,198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,457,160,000 after acquiring an additional 499,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM opened at $168.52 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $169.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, June 23rd. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

