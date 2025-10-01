Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2,988.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000.

SLYG opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.37.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

