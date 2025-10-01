Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Purchased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Workday were worth $12,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $304.00 price target on Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.83.

Workday Trading Down 2.8%

WDAY opened at $240.73 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.33 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.45, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $17,293,507.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,671,699.64. This trade represents a 43.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $105,921.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,093,578.22. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,004 shares of company stock worth $57,511,876. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

