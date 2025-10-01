Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 519 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of UNP opened at $236.40 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $140.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.54.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Argus downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.