Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. $ARDC Position Lowered by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 35.8% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1,130.5% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 199,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 124,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARDC stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $15.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

