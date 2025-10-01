Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $743.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $65.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.23%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

