Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN Shares Bought by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAIN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 45,123.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 590,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,405,000 after acquiring an additional 589,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 393,101 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 447,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 345,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $67.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $143.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.23 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 96.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 50.41%.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In related news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,018.45. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

