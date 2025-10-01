XML Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

XML Financial LLC lowered its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in United Airlines by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.82. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In related news, Director Barney Harford sold 15,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,424,544.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,670. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $2,217,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 283,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,385,601. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

