Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,399,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Veralto by 28.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,235,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,656,000 after buying an additional 1,363,502 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veralto by 8.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,541,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,264,000 after buying an additional 811,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Veralto by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,223,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,137,000 after buying an additional 682,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,259,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,074,000 after acquiring an additional 509,104 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of VLTO opened at $106.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Veralto Corporation has a one year low of $83.86 and a one year high of $115.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.59.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is 12.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

