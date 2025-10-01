Chicago Capital LLC Has $292,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after buying an additional 2,350,072 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,386,000 after buying an additional 1,811,974 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 489.6% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,211,000 after acquiring an additional 988,955 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 192.5% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,135,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,394,000 after acquiring an additional 747,194 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW opened at $120.72 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

