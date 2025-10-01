Chicago Capital LLC Sells 66 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,715,000 after buying an additional 15,619 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.1% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $422.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $396.86 and its 200 day moving average is $343.77. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $432.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,925.44. This trade represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $529,766.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,659.91. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $14,159,885. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.57.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

